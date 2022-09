's has hit theatres today. It stars and in lead roles. The movie is made on a budget of over Rs 500 crores, and Bollywood is hoping that it will revive its fortunes that look low with big budget duds like , Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan. Will Brahmastra manage to outdo the likes of KGF2 and RRR which have made the masses go crazy over South movies? Ranbir Kapoor also needs a hit to get over Shamshera's debacle? Noted astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji tell us what the stars hold for Brahmastra. Also Read - Brahmastra Public Review: Hit, superhit or disaster? Watch fans' reactions on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's movie

He told BollywoodLife, "First things first, the movie will be a hit. It will recover the investment from its footfalls in theatres. The producers will be happy with no complaints. However, it is not going to be an all-time blockbuster. It will not beat records of RRR or KGF 2. Money will be made and it will be a super hit." The astrologer further said that the stars of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were a little troubled now. "Both of them have neech ka Rahu which is causing problems career wise. Ranbir Kapoor has a very strong Mercury. In fact, I would suggest that Ranbir Kapoor should stay away from film production ventures for some time now." Also Read - Brahmastra movie review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer outdoes Baahubali and RRR as Indian cinema's greatest visual extravaganza

The movie made by Dharma Productions is set in an Astraverse. Those who have seen in have mixed reviews. While the VFX and BGM are getting immense appreciation, people feel the love track is unnecessary and mars the film. In fact, people have not liked the writing of the love scenes too. But saying that, Brahmastra is a visual spectacle and thoroughly enjoyable. Ranbir Kapoor and are getting immense appreciation for their terrific performances. The music by Pritam is also a hit. Also Read - Brahmastra Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer gets mixed reaction; some netizens find it 'Hollywood level' while few call it 'disaster' [VIEW TWEETS]