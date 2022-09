Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to surprise fans with their upcoming film release Brahmastra. The most awaited Bollywood film Brahmastra is making fans go crazy. Well, Alia and Ranbir were planning to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain for Sandhya Aarti. But, later the parents-to-be avoided attending the same due to security reasons. Well, what went wrong is that several protestors reached the temple and created chaos due to Ranbir’s 2012 ‘beef’ remark. Well, a video of Ranbir wherein he expressed his love for beef in 2012 went viral on social media and netizens lost their calm at him. Also Read - New Movies releasing this week in theatres and OTT: Brahmastra, Ek Villain Returns and more

The situation was brought under control by the cops. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji went inside the temple and took blessings. He even shared a picture of him seeking blessings and wrote, "3 DAYS AWAY…??? Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today… Got the most beautiful darshan…Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmāstra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our Release ??#brahmastra”. Brahmastra has been trending in Entertainment News. Also Read - ICYMI: Vijay Deverakonda against Mike Tyson's cameo in Liger; Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan rushed exit sparks fight rumours and more

Have a look at it - Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Brahmastra sells one lakh tickets for day 1; Sonam Kapoor to host lavish ceremony for baby's naamkaran and more

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in important roles.