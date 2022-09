Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave their blood and sweat to their most ambitious film Brahmastra. The film is right now receiving lots of love and appreciation from the audience, it has reportedly earned around 250 crores and it is hoping to touch down 300 crores. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a massive hit and now the audience is eagerly waiting for Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. There are a lot of speculations that Ranveer Singh will be playing Dev while Amrita's character is portrayed by Deepika Padukone. Ranbir and Alia have immensely worked hard and their characters Shiva and Isha is been loved by fans, did you know that the couple didn't charge a single rupee for the film? Yes! Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan to Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor: Here is a list of Bollywood celebs and their favourite street food

Watch the video of revealing Ranbir Kapoor didn't charge money for Brahmastra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ayan Mukerji who is right now basking all the success of Brahmastra that he rightly deserves, in his recent interaction with the media revealed that the Brahmastra couple Ranbir and Alia didn't take any fees for being a part of this film, rather Ranbir Kapoor invested in the film. Ayan said, " Yeh film hamari bohut hi zid aur personal sacrifices se bani hai. So yes, yeh Sach hai ki jo Ranbir ki price as a star, actor it is on a film, he did not take anything for the making of Brahmastra. Aur main manta hoon ke iske baigaar hum yeh film ko bana nahi paate. It is a very, very big thing, kyuki. It would not have been possible". Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Makers have their Brahmastra ready to boost TRPs; rope in TWO big names from TV [EXCLUSIVE]

He even added that no other star he thought would have done that as Ranbir did. When talking about Alai in the same interview Ayan said that she came on board in 2014 almost 8 years ago, when she wanted a big star, and at that time she charged a very little mount and even she gave in the making of the film because it is their dream project too. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that all the hard work is being paid off. Will the fans can not contain their excited, not to watch the trilogy soon? Also Read - Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt to have a grand baby shower? Here's what sister Pooja Bhatt has to say