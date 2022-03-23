Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot at Varanasi Ghat for the film's last schedule - VIEW LEAKED PICS
Brahmastra: Fans have shared pics of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shooting for the last schedule at the Ghats of Varanasi - view leaked pics
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1