Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot at Varanasi Ghat for the film's last schedule - VIEW LEAKED PICS

Brahmastra is one film the whole of Bollywood and audience is waiting it. But it has been delayed beyond anyone's expectations. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt completed the last schedule of the movie at the iconic Varanasi Ghat. Pictures of the two are doing the rounds on social media. In the leaked pics from the shoot of Brahmastra, we can see Alia Bhatt in a yellow dress while Ranbir Kapoor is in a red shirt with denims. The two can be seen taking a ride on the boat that runs on the Ganges. Alia Bhatt is carrying a small fan in her hand to beat the sweltering heat.

In another series of pics, we can see the two on a boat with a number of other people. Ranbir Kapoor had a water bottle to stay hydrated all through. Brahmastra starts off in Varanasi. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva a DJ who discovers he has super powers. Alia Bhatt is Isha. The film's shoot in Varanasi was supposed to happen in February. However, there were too many restrictions for the pandemic.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He has worked on the script for many years. The movie's VFX work has been done in London where it took the team more than a year. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie is a superhero film and they have plans to make it a franchise if the film works well at the box office. There are rumours that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might tie the knot after the release of Brahmastra. The couple have been dating since four years now.