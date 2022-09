Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, has taken a fantastic start at the box office, with the advance booking being off the charts for the both the opening day and the first weekend at the three national multiplex chains. Coupled with the advance booking at single screens, which threw open their windows 2 days ago, and you have one of the best tracking for any movie in any language in India cinema prior to its release. This displays immense interest within viewers to watch the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, clearly showing that the Brahmastra trailer, Brahmastra songs and promotions have all hit the right chord. Also Read - Brahmastra: Not just Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif is also a part of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer; here's how

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

It's no secret that Shah Rukh Khan is part of Brahmastra as Mouni Roy, the main villain of Brahmastra Part One Shiva, confirmed the same in an entertainment news interview days before the movie dropped in theatres. In fact, having watch the film, we can safely say that it's not just a cameo, but an extended guest appearance, which is nothing short of a treat for all Shah Rukh Khan fans. Well, if you, too, are a diehard SRK fan and haven't yet seen the movie, but just can't wait any longer to know about his role, then read our spoiler below:

Shah Rukh Khan role in Brahmastra (MAJOR SPOILER)

Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist in Brahmastra, but not just any scientist. His name is Mohan Bhargava, which was the same name as his NASA scientist character in his 2004 masterpiece, Swades. What's more, there's ashot from a speech that Shah Rukh delivers in Swades that's also used in a fleeting moment in Brahmastra. Mind blown, right? As for how he's lined to the Astraverse in Brahmastra, Well, we won't spoil that right now. Watch the film.