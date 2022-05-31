Brahmastra: SS Rajamouli joins Ranbir Kapoor for promotions months before release – is another success story like RRR in the making?

Brahmastra has begun its promotional campaign months before the release, and as a part of the first stopover, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli visited Vishakapatnam, where they were greeted with hoots, whistles, flowers and giant garlands