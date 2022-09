Ranbir Kapoor once again comes to wifey and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's rescue. The actress was massively trolled for only having one dialogue in the film in Brahmastra. There have been hilarious memes about Alia's performance in the film and they have been calling her acting terrible. And now Ranbir reacts to the trolling and gives a justification on the same, but we wonder about its convincing. In his recent interaction, Ranbir was asked about why Alia was having only one dialogue that is 'Shiva' in the film. he said We want to tell the audience that Alia and I would always ask Ayan that 'yaar, her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's luxe home to Jacqueline Fernandez's comfy house: Shah Rukh Khan's queen Gauri Khan designed these beautiful spaces for B-town celebs

Ranbir further explained why convinced them that it is okay to take the name of their lover. He added while talking to NDTV, " Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense".

alia bhatt dialogue in the movie is actually just shouting shivaaa shivaaaa — roxane (@Rohhshit) September 11, 2022

If I had a penny every time Alia Bhatt shouts Shiva's name in the movie pic.twitter.com/HUWm9vMMd9 — Walking Meme (@zaidshaikhx_) September 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt too created one of the most popular memes of an influencer who did the perfect mimicry of Alia in the film. Talking about her mimicry, Alia appreciated the girl and also her extremely good. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra have been racing a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and it is a massive Gita t the box office too. The film so far earned 213 crores and it has entered the 200 crore club. Ayan Mukerji is now gearing up for Brahmastra part 2 and has assured me that I will be releasing it in 2025.