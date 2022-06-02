Ahead of the trailer launch, team including , director , and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli have kickstarted promotions for the upcoming sci-fi superhero film. During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir revealed that Ayan reshot Brahmastra for four days after SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad suggested some changes after watching the film. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji REVEALS he thought Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will never be made; says, ‘I thought I’ll die…’

"After your father watched the film. Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli's father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film," Ranbir told the reporters during an event in Visakhapatnam.

At the same event, SS Rajamouli, who is presenting Brahmastra in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, told the reporters that he was upset with Ayan for not showing him the film despite his multiple visits to Mumbai after RRR release. "He has prepared a blockbuster film but still I have a complaint against him. I came to Mumbai twice after the release of RRR, but Ayan did not show the film to me. But he showed the entire film to my father. (He laughed) I am quite upset with him," he had said.

Meanwhile, the makers of Brahmastra are gearing up to unveil the trailer on June 15. They recently released a special video which revealed the first looks of Ranbir Kapoor, , , and Telugu superstar in the film. A few days ago, SS Rajamouli had shared the promo of Kumkumala song in Telugu.

Brahmastra has been one of the much-awaited cinematic spectacles of 2022. The movie will see real-life couple Ranbir and Alia romancing for the first time on the big screen. The two got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The love story, which started on the sets of Brahmastra, finally came to fruition as the two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly 50 guests.