Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji made him and Alia Bhatt reshoot the film after SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad's suggestions

During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Ayan Mukerji reshot Brahmastra for four days after SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad suggested some changes after watching the film.