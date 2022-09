Brahmastra has been in the news for multiple reasons and one of them is its budget. There have been many reports about the budget; while some state the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore, some reports suggest that the makers have spent Rs. 600 crore on the movie. Well, even Kangana Ranaut has been quite interested in knowing how the film is called a hit if it is made on such a huge budget. Now, finally, Ranbir has opened up about the budget of Brahmastra. Also Read - Here's how Brahmastra actor Nagarjuna's wife Amala reacted to rumours of his affair with Tabu

While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir stated that nowadays they are reading a lot where people are discussing the film's budget and comparing that this is the budget and this much is the recovery. He added, "But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy."

Ranbir didn't reveal the exact budget of the film but stated that the assets created for the first part of the film like fire VFX and other elements will be used in all three movies. So, the figures floating are not true. He further stated, "Now, we can easily go into part 2 and part 3. With part 1, Ayan had to learn how to make this kind of a film."

is getting mixed responses from audiences. While everyone is praising the VFX, the moviegoers are not much happy with the story and direction. However, the film ended on an interesting note and that’s why everyone is keen to watch Brahmastra: Part 2 – Dev.

There have also been multiple reports about who will be seen as Dev in part 2. Reportedly, or will be seen as Dev in Brahmastra 2. But, the makers have not yet officially announced. A few days ago, Ayan at a press conference stated that part 2 will take 2-3 years to get made, but they will soon announce which actor will be seen as Dev.