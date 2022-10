and 's became one of the biggest hit in the post-pandemic era. The movie brought audience back to the theatres and now the directorial is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022. Ahead of its OTT premiere, Alia shared a funny video of Ranbir saying that he hates promoting the film, adding that Alia has lost her voice. Also Read - Kantara box office collection Hindi week 2: Rishab Shetty film overtakes Docotr G; will end as a bigger success than Rocketry, Karthikeya 2 and more

In the video, Ranbir was seen venting out his frustration bymaking self-deprecating jokes about how Alia has said his character's name Shiva more than often in the film. He also said that he hates promoting the film. Also Read - BTS: Jin gets HUGE support from desi ARMYs; Super Tuna tops India's iTunes charts beating Brahmastra's Kesariya and Kantara's Varaha Roopam

"Not even Alia has said 'Shiva, Shiva' so many times in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone's home, personally ask them 'ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it," he said. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Mouni Roy has an important appeal to fans over bursting of crackers this festive season [Exclusive Video]

At one point in the video, Ranbir also says that the film's director Ayan Mukerji feels that Ranbir has no life outside Brahmastra when the actor is expecting his first child with Alia. Later in the video, Ranbir receives a call from the director and he readily agrees to promote the film on Ayan's insistence only to regret later after disconnecting the call.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video here:

The video garnered several reactions from their fans, including his ex girlfriend and her husband who dropped laughing emojis on Ranbir's situation. Well, that definitely a clever promotional campaign for the mythological adventure film.