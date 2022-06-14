The Director and lead star of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier joined by SS Rajamouli to promote the movie months in advance, which isn't in the least bit surprising, considering that Karan Johar is producing it, who believes in intense promotions and innovative marketing strategies for all movies bankrolled by his Dharma productions. Then, the makers have got the biggest superstar of all time in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, in Brahmāstra Part One Shiva for a very special role. And now, we hear that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for a cameo in the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Actors spill beans on life after marriage

Deepika Padukone cameo to connect with Brahmastra 2?

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Deepika Padukone is expected to have a smashing cameo in Brahmastra, and it seems that she readily agreed given her fantastic equation with both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. What's more, our source adds that not only this will mark a reunion of Deepika and Ranbir on screen, which is bound to send fans in a tizzy, but will also hold a strong connection to Brahmastra 2, with Deepika's cameo probably set to occur toward the end of the movie or maybe in a mid-credits scene a la Marvel movie.

Chiranjeevi roped in for Brahmastra

makers had earlier roped in S.S. Rajamouli for promotions months in advance, which was quite a smart move truth be told as a.) It initiates anticipation for in the South, a market still largely untapped by Bollywood, and b.) It solidifies that anticipation by having SS Rajamouli appear in public. And now, with Chiranjeevi joining the and Alia Bhatt starrer, it's clear that producer Karan Johar and Director is going all out to make a splash in the South. There's also Nagarjuna who's a part of the all-star cast in a crucial role.

Chiranjeevi's role in Brahmastra

So, what is Megastar Chiranjeevi's role in Brahmastra? Well, he isn't acting in the movie per se, but it's been confirmed that the actor will be lending his voice to the Telugu version. So, for whose part will he be dubbing? Well, it isn't known yet, but since Nagarjuna will likely dub for his own lines in Telugu, and given that there's no other top male actor in the movie other than Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, it's safe to say that Chiru will be lending his voice for one of those stars.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars Mouni Roy, and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 9th September.