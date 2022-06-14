Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor to reunite with THIS female superstar? Dhamekadaar cameo planned to introduce Brahmastra 2 [Exclusive]

Brahmastra makers recently roped in Chiranjeevi for a very special role, and now, with the supposed new addition in a cameo, it looks like Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are pulling out all the stops to make their film one of the biggest ever in Indian cinema