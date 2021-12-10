One film that has been in the making for the past many years is Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The movie was slated to release in 2019, and then it was postponed to Summer 2020. Later the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed. For the past few days, Ayan has been sharing some details about Brahmastra on Instagram, and it has made the moviegoers curious to know when the film will be hitting the big screens. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot; RRR trailer see Jr NTR and Ram Charan high on action and more

While the release date is not yet announced, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir and Alia will be launching the film's poster on 15th December 2021 at a special event in Delhi.

A source told the portal, "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to launch the first poster of Brahmastra at a special event in Delhi on December 15. As the makers have already teased that they will announce the big screen release date soon, they plan to announce it at the event itself."

A few days ago, Ayan had shared a picture of Ranbir from the sets, and he had hinted that the final release date will be announced soon. The filmmaker had posted, “TheTimeFeelsRight? Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON ! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed ! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon.”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Brahmastra.