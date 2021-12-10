Brahmastra release date: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to FINALLY announce the big day with a poster launch - read deets

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt has been in the making for the past many years. But, it looks like finally, we will get to watch the movie on the big screen soon. Read on to know more...