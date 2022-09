Brahmastra has turned out to be a hit. Defying all the negativity, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film has managed to do wonders at the box office. Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji broke the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office as it managed to pull in the crowd. It had a great opening weekend and now it remains to be seen what happens in the coming days. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Vanarastra in the film is also being loved by all. Excited fans even leaked a clip from the movie featuring him. Now, there is a petition. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film set for super-strong hold; Monday figure to be better than Attack, Jhund lifetime numbers

Entertainment News: A spin-off of only for ?

Yes, on change.org, Shah Rukh Khan's fans have started a petition demanding that a spin-off be made only featuring him. He essays the role of Mohan Bhargav in the film and fans are so impressed that they want a movie only and only about him. There are many comments stating that he would do justice to the role and his 20 mins presence in Brahmastra was very impactful. A comment read, "Because why not? His screen presence lit up the hall and his backstory deserves a movie of its own." Would you sign the petition? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra on a rampage at the box office, Sanjay Dutt bags baddie's role in Thalapathy 67 and more

Unbelievable ?... #SRK fans start a petition for a full #AstraVerse film with him !!! As a fan i have signed...request all SRK fans to do as well !!! ??????#Brahmastra spin off starring Shah Rukh Khan - Sign the Petition! @iamsrk https://t.co/Nty8AYk2hs via @ChangeOrg_India — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 12, 2022

Talking about Brahmastra, it also stars , and in pivotal roles apart from and . All the stars have received positive for their acting chops in the film. While the box office reports state that Brahmastra is a hit, there are debates and discussions over alleged inflated numbers. has claimed that Dharma Productions has inflated the box office numbers of Brahmastra. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya welcomes second child, Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur wants to 'freeze her eggs' and more