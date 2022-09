starring and has finally released in theatres worldwide and fans have been jumping in joy to witness in a powerful cameo in the directorial. People who watched Brahmastra in theatres, have shared a clip of SRK's special appearance and it is now widely being circulated online. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji's SHOCKING TWIST about Ranbir Kapoor's character that's guaranteed to make you say, 'I did not see that coming'

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan is seen dressed in a casual T-shirt and pants along with a long cardigan. He is seen alll bloodied and bruised as he takes on the evil forces. While performing his signature pose of stretching his arms wide open, SRK is seen flying high above the ground, floats in the sky and transforms into Vanarastra. Also Read - Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly and more stars who sought Lalbaugcha Raja blessings for a successful year

Fans can be heard hooting and clapping at Shah Rukh Khan's appearance and they couldn't stop going gaga over his cameo on social media either. Fans have flooded the Twitter trends with 'King is Back' and they are now further anticipated to watch him in Pathaan to see his full-blown avatar. Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy as Junoon wins over social media; netizens say, 'She is the best thing ever happened' [Read Tweets]

Theater Reaction When SRK on Screen #Brahmastra The love for #ShahRukhKhan? ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/xzMZDcvcKL — ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) September 9, 2022

This was the only best part of the First Part and Second part was Decent

⭐⭐1/2#BrahmastraReview #Brahmastra #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/Rw2hvDFoQQ — Ravi Lakade (@ravi_lakade) September 9, 2022

Just Having Proud On Our Film Industry. ❤️ The VFX are Killer ???

Must Watch!! The Chemistry Of Ranbir And Aila is Unmatchable. ??

Well Done Ayaan Sir ?#BrahmashtraReview #Brahmastra #BoycottBrahamstra #Astraverse #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/xt2y97SFTY — Hey_Yajur (@Hey_Yajur) September 9, 2022

Cemio roll of #ShahRukhKhan?

In #BrahmastraMovie what a look of #kingkhan after a long time came in big screen.....#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/bsSI2h5eLU — Excited About Brahmastra ? (@beherabajrang46) September 9, 2022

Brahmastra has been opened to mixed response from film critics and audience alike. While some have appreciated the kind of visual effects that have been used in the sequences, some have rejected the film for its poor storyline. Many people said that Brahmastra is high on VFX but lacks a soul.

While Brahmastra is expected to rake in moolah in its the opening weekend thanks to strong number in advance bookings, it remains to be seen how the movie will fare at the box office in the days to come. The movie also stars , Nagarjun and in prominent roles.