This is real scary. The video of the protestors against Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt outside Mahakaal temple in Ujjain is going viral and the couple decided to cancel their plan to visit the temple as they are there to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva ahead of the release of the film. While the video of the protest against Ranbir and Alia goes viral, Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra strongly condemns this act and calls it dangerous. She took to Twitter and replied to this video that has been going viral and wrote, "This is just so so SO wrong #India. Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule. Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way. " Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Here's how much Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy drama need to make to become a HIT

The 'Beef Guy' Ranbir Kapoor, his arrogant wife Alia Bhatt & the confused ' ' director, Ayan Mukherjee were booted out of Ujjain's Mahakal temple by the protesting Hindus there. The trio escaped b4 completing their temple run.?#BoycottBramhashtra #CulturalGenocide pic.twitter.com/Wm1rhwenHd — Ranita Ch (@ChRanita) September 6, 2022

This is just so so SO wrong #India. Let’s not descend into Ochlocracy; #MobRule. Sick & dangerous precedent to set & nothing heroic in any remote way. ?? https://t.co/sCO3Z2b5gJ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 7, 2022

Ranbir has been facing a lot of criticism for his old comment on beef that he made in 2011 while he was on the food show. The actor admitted that be a beef persona and loves red meat and more. While this comment of the Brahmastra actor has spared like wildfire and there is a boycott trend that has been going on for his film. However the actor is confident that no boycott can affect a good film, and if the film doesn't work, it was bad content and age an example of his last release tanked miserably at the box office despite his outstanding performance at the film. Also Read - Brahmastra: Fees of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and other actors will leave you STUNNED