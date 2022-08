Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films that's soon going to release. And as the Ayan Mukerji directed film inches closer to its release, they have been releasing songs and are gearing up for the audience's response. Brahamstra's trailer received a humungous response from the masses. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's acting chops and chemistry to the VFX and the visuals of the film, everything impressed the fans. The makers have until now dropped two songs, Kesariya and Deva Deva. And now, the third song Dance Ka Bhoot is out too. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Brahmastra goes to Hollywood, Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian in legal trouble and more

Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot

Ranbir Kapoor starrer song Dance Ka Bhoot from Brahmastra dropped a couple of hours ago. And it's a peppy track with some easy Bollywood style dance moves. Ranbir dances to his heart's content on Dance Ka Bhoot and aces at expressions, as always. The background dancers add to the energy and enthusiasm. Pritam has composed the soundtrack of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Dance Ka Bhoot is sung by Arijit Singh. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's love confession, Ranbir Kapoor promotes Brahmastra in Chennai with Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and more

Netizens are in love with THIS mythological scene from Dance Ka Bhoot

Dance Ka Bhoot features two Hindu festival celebration towards the end. Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva flaunts his DJ skills towards the end of the song, as y'all have seen. There's a scene from Durga Pandal wherein the dancers are performing the Dhunuchi Dance. Shiva joins them. Later, we see Dusshera celebrations as well. The visuals are just fantastic. And fans are especially going gaga over the scene depicting Lord Ram bringing an end of Raavan. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - 5 times Alia Bhatt copied Kareena Kapoor Khan and faced backlash, high time the Brahmastra actress gets original

Advertisement

Vibes of celebrations here ?#DanceKaBhoot PS No disrespect to religions. pic.twitter.com/GwJHB7jcN4 — ૮α૯૨ષℓ૯αρђ¡ℓ૯ (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) August 25, 2022

This part is a visual spectacle, that Jai Siya Ram in the background sounds so beautiful and spiritual at the same time!! ❤️#DanceKaBhoot #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/bfGO2NbTkj — ? ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) August 25, 2022

Shree Ram using Brahmastra to kill Ravana ?? #DanceKaBhoot https://t.co/FQBYfTYxfx — Kam (@SafarnamaKp) August 25, 2022

You’re not a Hindu if you didn’t get goosebumps watching this part of #DanceKaBhoot. ? After so long I’m seeing any #Bollywood film celebrating #Hinduism so beautifully. ? Jisko Boycott krna hai karo bhai.

Mai #Hindu hun, Mai #Brahmastra dekhunga, wo bhi First Day First Show. pic.twitter.com/XeMdv349HO — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) August 25, 2022

Shree Ram using Brahmastra to kill Ravana ?? #DanceKaBhoot https://t.co/FQBYfTYxfx — Kam (@SafarnamaKp) August 25, 2022

अरे अवधपुरी में धूम मची है , राम राम की गूंज मची है ।

कोटी जन्म के बिगड़े काम,

मन कहे भज लो जय सिया राम ,

अरे मन कहे भज लो जय सिया राम । ??️❤️

जय श्री राम ।

Excitement on peak with Every song ??

See you at movies guys ☺️#brahmastra #dancekabhoot #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/fVCj8U40sv — Harsh goyal (@not_that_harshh) August 25, 2022

Awadhi version of last seconds of #DanceKaBhoot >>>> ❤️?

Jai shree ram ?

WE SUPPORT BRAHMASTRA

WE LOVE RANBIR KAPOOR #Brahmastra — Gourav彡 (@Gourav92430817) August 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt gushes over her husband in Dance Ka Bhoot

Alia Bhatt couldn't help but gush over Ranbir Kapoor in Dance Ka Bhoot. She loved his performance and took to her social media handle to heap praises on him. Sharing a small teaser of the Brahmastra song, Alia wrote, "Uffff just look at him dance!" Check out her post and comment here:

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna to name a few. Brahmastra: Part One is scheduled to release on 9th September 2022.