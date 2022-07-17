During Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding in April, the makers of Brahmastra released the teaser of the song Kesariya. It was loved by one and all, and moviegoers were eagerly waiting for the full song. Finally, their wait has come to an end as Kesariya has been released today. The track is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh. Alia took to Twitter to share the track with her fans. She tweeted, "Our sound of love, is now yours Kesariya out now!" Also Read - Kim Kardashian unable to bear the separation from boyfriend Pete Davidson – flies millions of miles in private jet to surprise him [Deets Inside]

Our sound of love, is now yours ?

Kesariya out now!https://t.co/8b5zk30K3d — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 17, 2022

Well, Alia and Ranbir's fans are loving their chemistry in the song, and they can't stop praising it. Even Arijit Singh's voice has impressed one and all. A fan tweeted, "As expected the song lives upto the expectations Literally the love anthem of the year." Check out the tweets below...

As expected the song lives upto the expectations

Literally the love anthem of the year https://t.co/mNjyQCknZ9 — ?️ (@safeenafirdausi) July 17, 2022

Love the lyrics, singing, choreo and awesome chemistry between Ranbir and Alia https://t.co/3H94lhHnk9 — RKP Leo (@RKluv08) July 17, 2022

Arijit Singh's voice directly reaches our heart! ? His voice is so pure and magical!! Loved it!! ❤️#Kesariya #Brahmastra https://t.co/j4AsKi3g6t — ?ھبہ آزاد? (@Hiba_Azad) July 17, 2022

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film, and reportedly even Deepika Padukone has a cameo in it. However, the actress' cameo is not yet confirmed.

After being in the making for five years, Brahmastra will finally hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. Alia and Ranbir, who are married right now, had fallen in love during the shooting of the film. The couple is also expecting their first child together.