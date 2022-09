Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in Hyderabad to promote and 's upcoming sci-fi film , which also stars , and in prominent roles. As we all know that Rajamouli is presenting Brahmastra in the south regions, the RRR director opened up about his equation with Ranbir, Alia, and . Also Read - Brahmastra pre-release event: Jr NTR apologises to his fans, compares Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan; calls Alia Bhatt 'darling'

At the Brahmastra pre-release event attended by Bollywood Life, SS Rajamouli said that there are many actors in the industry but only a few have left a mark on him. He said that after Amitabh Bachchan, he has connected with Ranbir saying that Rockstar inspired him. The movie left a mark on him.

Talking about Alia, Rajamouli said that the actress is a darling and one of the finest actors of the generation. He shares a great bond with her and the filmmaker went on to describe her as the gem of a person.

The helmer said that Brahmastra director Ayan is a dear friend and talked about how a movie is like bidding your daughter adieu after her marriage. He further said that Nagarjuna uncle is a star and he doesn't really qualify to talk about him. However, Rajamouli is happy to see Nagarjuna delivering dialogues in Hindi after a couple of decades.

Addressing the ongoing crisis of the Indian film industry, Rajamouli said that cinema is going through a tough time and they all need to support each other and make great films that will connect with the audience. He said that it is high time we stand for each other.

Brahmastra part 1 is all set to release in theatres on September 9. The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 400 crore approximately and will be released across 3,000 screens in India alone. The movie has also been facing boycott calls from netizens on social media.