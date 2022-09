Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now gearing up for the release of their film Brahmastra. They are on their toes doing their best to promote the film. Like Shamshera, there is a negative buzz around Brahmastra too. Netizens are calling for a boycott of the film on social media. Now all eyes are on Brahmastra release that will happen on September 9. But before that Ranbir Kapoor took part in the Ganpati celebrations. It is a tradition that every year Ganpati festival is celebrated at RK Studios. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Brahmastra set for the biggest opening of 2022, Urvashi Rautela trolled by cricket fans and more

Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor get trolled

This year, the celebrations were much on a smaller scale. The Kapoor family has sold off RK Studios but they have kept the tradition intact of welcoming Lord Ganesha home. Earlier, brothers like , and Rajeev Kapoor used to participate in the Ganpati visarjan ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor used to join in too. This year we saw Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor taking part in Ganpati visarjan. They were spotted performing puja of Lord Ganesha before saying their final adieu for this year. However, netizens trolled them. Many asked why the stars were wearing shoes and called it disrespect towards the almighty. Check out the video and comments below: Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer set for BUMPER start, BIGGEST opening for Bollywood of 2022

All about and 's

The film helmed by will finally see the light on September 9. It has been in the making for over four years now. It also stars , , and . also has a cameo in the film. While there is BoycottBrahmastra trend going on, there are quite a few fans who are excited for the fantasy drama to hit the screens. It has been reportedly made on the massive budget of Rs 400 crores.