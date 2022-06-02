is currently on promotion spree for his much-awaited superhero film , which also stars , , and in prominent roles. He recently visited Vizag along with the film's director and RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, Ranbir looked visibly nervous as he talked about being a fan of South Indian cinema and naming his favourite South stars. Also Read - Before Brahmastra teaser, here are 5 times Mouni Roy was mercilessly trolled for the way she looked

When Ranbir was asked about the one thing he likes about South Indian cinema, the actor leaned forward to understand the question, pointed to SS Rajamouli and replied, "Right now, it is this man sitting on my left. He is the pioneer of cinema, not just South Indian cinema." He then added, "But I have been a huge fan of south Indian cinema - if it’s Rajni sir, sir," He stuttered a bit while saying, "If it’s Chiranjeevi Garu, Pawan Kalyan Garu." Also Read - Trending South News Today: SS Rajamouli’s father’s suggestions for Brahmastra, Prabhas rejects Lokesh Kanagaraj's film and more

Ranbir then looked at the cheering crowd and further added while remembering names of other South stars, "NTR and are dear friends. I have always loved the swag of Pawan Kalyan. They make a cinema of celebration. It’s entertainment in its purest form. I have always been a fan." Also Read - KK's 5 biggest hits starring Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and more celebs that are etched on our memories

Further, when Ranbir was asked to name his favourite Telugu actor, he again looked at the crowd, took a pause with the nervous swallow reflex while speaking and replied, "I love my darling . He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great. But if I have to choose one, I will say darling Prabhas.”

Ranbir might have appeared a bit anxious but he managed to cheer the crowd with his answers about South Indian cinema. During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli also sought blessings at the renowned and historic Simachalam temple before meeting fans at the iconic Melody Theatre.

Watch the video here:

While Brahmastra trailer is about to be unveiled on June 15, the multilingual film will be released on September 9 worldwide.