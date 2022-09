has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since she announced her pregnancy on social media. Earlier, she was trolled for getting pregnant within 2 two months of marriage and later many people thought that she was using her pregnancy as a tool to promote her film . While Alia has remained unperturbed with the harsh comments, her husband has reacted to the negativity around his wife's pregnancy. He said that any criticism around Alia is just jealousy. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif: Cosy pictures of Bollywood couples that grabbed all the attention

"I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously," Ranbir told NDTV.

Not just that, Ranbir couldn't stop showering Alia with praises. According to him, Alia is one of the most important actors in the history of Indian cinema. He added that she carries herself well on screen, her value system and what she stands by is something which he hasn't seen in any other man or woman.

In another interview, Ranbir, who usually boasts about being independent and detached, admitted to being very dependent on Alia. He said that he doesn't go the bathroom or have anything unless he knows where his wife is. He wants Alia to be by his side all the time even if they are just sitting quietly and doing absolutely nothing.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has brought a relief to Bollywood by breaking its dry spell at the box office. The directorial, which stars Ranbir, Alia, , , and in a special cameo, has managed to earn over Rs 300 crore worldwide while inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market.