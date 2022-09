'Yeh toh Banta hai. Brahmastra's success has left the entire star cast of the film elated as they worked for 5 years on the film and the result is fruitful. Fans are in love with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in the film, while there are certain sections of people who aren’t very happy with Mrs Kapoor’s role in the film. Well here’s some good news! The couple will be seen together in yet another film and this time it’s a romantic comedy. Also Read - Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan backed Karan Johar-Ayan Mukerji plan for added shoots to give the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer the best output [Exclusive]

As per reports in India Today, Ranbir and Alia were eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra as they wanted to see the response before doing another film, and now seeing the massive response over the film, the couple are rest assured that they are accepted wholeheartedly. Ranbir and Alia were offered a lot of films in past but they haven't given nod to any of them. However they are very much interested in doing a romantic comedy together and now with the success of Brahmastra, they are open to all the offers and pick the best. Also Read - Brahmastra trailer review: Fans compare Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy-drama with Lord of the Rings; call it 'magical'

Ranbir and Alia's chemistry as Shiva and Isha is been loved by fans in Brahmastra and they cannot wait for the couple to explore more genres. Ranbir and Alia who got married in April are soon going to be the parents of their first child together and until Alia delivers a baby she will not pick any project she has fulfilled all her work commitments and wants to enjoy this phase of embracing motherhood. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Actors spill beans on life after marriage

On the professional front, Alia is awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pre Kahaani along with . She is also all set for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stones along with . While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in 's directorial with . He will also be seen doing a negative role in Sandeep Vanga's Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna.