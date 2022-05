Brahmastra teaser: Makers drop EPIC glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer; REVEAL trailer release date

Finally, the day is here when you can witness the most awaited film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress shared a glimpse of the teaser, and it is magnificent while one cannot wait to watch the trailer already. Also Read - Tiger 3, Brahmastra and more; upcoming movies in which Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan is all set to do cameos

Alia Bhatt who is in the UK right now to shoot her Hollywood debut shared the teaser on her Instagram and wrote, In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours ". She added the release date of the trailer which is June 15, 2022. Ever since Alia announced the trailer release date of the film fans are screaming epic as they are indeed getting restless to watch this one for a long now.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started working on five years ago and finally, they had wrapped the shooting of the film two months ago with Kesariya song that is already become a hit number.

Ranbir and Alia got married last month in April in the most dreamy way possible. The couple chose to go subtle way for their wedding and this simplicity of them won their fans hearts. And now this is the first film Alia and Ranbir will be seen together and one cannot wait for Mr and Mrs Kapoor to begin the promotion of the film