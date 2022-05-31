Brahmastra teaser: Mouni Roy gets mercilessly trolled for her look; netizens call her Sasti version of Scarlett Witch

Brahmastra makers just dropped an epic teaser and it showed the glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy and boy they will leave you restless and how. The teaser is magnificent and will leave you asking for more. While fans are hailing the teaser, Mouni Roy is getting mercilessly trolled for her look in the film. She plays the villain in the film and her look is indeed impressive and how.

While netizens brutally troll her and are calling her names and saying that she is looking like the Sasti version of Scarlett Witch. The netizens can't help but find similarities between her look and Wanda villain.

Take a look at how Mouni is being trolled badly after Brahmastra makers dropped the EPIC teaser of the film. One user wrote, " Yeh to Wanda ha". Another user commented, " She could just have removed makeup". The third user wrote, " Now we understand why she did all those facial surgeries"." Chudail large hai", said one user. "Dayan jaisi dikhne wali ko waisi hi character mili.......natural karegi acting", Netizens make a personal remark on her too. "Bhaia

thoda sasta wala dena"

Indeed these trollers are jobless big time. Well, one shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Brahmastra is one of the most ambitious projects of these actors and filmmaker Ayan Mukherji and they definitely deserve a fair chance. No? Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses on television and she is famously known for her Naagin show. She has worked in Bollywood films long with Akshay Kumar in Gold and now her fans can not wait for her to spread magic with Brahmastra.

