Brahmastra trailer: Here's a MAJOR update for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fans

and starrer is one of the most awaited films of the year. After the two got married, moviegoers are now more excited to watch them on the big screen together. Ahead of their wedding, shared the teaser of the song Kesariya and wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight."

Well, the teaser of the track has received a fantastic response, and recently music composer Pritam took to Twitter to thank everyone for giving so much love to the teaser. He has also given a major update about the trailer.

Pritam shared, "We are really excited that just a teaser of our song Kesariya from Brahmastra is getting so much love from you! I have been receiving many messages to drop the full song and we have even had discussions internally about it. However, we have a plan in place to introduce Brahmastra to the world and we want to do it right. So we are focusing on the Trailer as the next big creative release for the movie, and Kesariya – the full song will be launched in the months closer to release. So, please be patient. And a big, big thank you to everyone who has liked the song teaser! Excited to share the music of Brahmastra with you in the coming months!!!"

Brahmastra, which also stars in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens on 9th September 2022.