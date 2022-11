Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra made its OTT premiere pm Disney+Hotstar. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukerji has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. With such star power, the film was bound to be a hit and it was. However, a lot of negativity had followed Brahmastra before and after its release. Now, that the film has made its way to the OTT, netizens are sharing their reviews of the same on Twitter.

and starrer is trending on Twitter as many are sharing their reviews and it is a pretty mixed response. Many are finding the film to be cringe. A few netizens stated that the dialogues of the film were cringe-worthy whereas the VFX appeared to be copied from Hollywood films. On the other hand, there were many who liked the film quite a bit. A few stated that they wished they had not skipped the film in theatres. Not much is being said about , and .

Check out Brahmastra Twitter review below:

Just watched #Brahmastra ! As much as I enjoyed the VFX, the story was just not good. #AstraVerse is driven by love, the protectors give up secret weapons very easily, & Isha turns Shiva on in the most literal sense! Nice effects, lame story! — Grishma (@dgrish91) November 5, 2022

Yesterday I watched in hot star #Brahmastra story is good , everyone's performance is good, visuals are great, vfx was excellent dialogues were ?????????? for part 2 plz hire a good dialogue writer — Mayuri1987 (@Mayuri198711) November 5, 2022

#Brahmastra second half is almost like #Sawariya, confusing. A very good concept ruined by immature writing. How come love defeat brahmastra? They should name it Loveastra instead of #Brahmastra @GemsOfBollywood — aby (@aby_usa) November 5, 2022

Seriously!! There’s a limit for everything,I literally had a laser show on my TV,my eyes are still aching.#Bollywood pls be realistic,u guys out of everything. #Brahmastra one f d pathetic movie I hv seen this year. Very glad I didn’t watch dis in theatre?? @DharmaMovies — Sachin Vijendra (@SachinVijendra) November 5, 2022

I tried watching #Brahmastra couldn’t last for 10 minutes. Then I went on YouTube and watched an episode of Chandrakanta — ??????? (@Brikesh) November 5, 2022

In #Brahmastra, there are cringe dialogues, cringe love story, just some shitty script, animation like VFX, faltu ke songs and unacceptable casting... This movie is full of irrelevance and yet trending. This shows that Indians do not actually want good movies. Happy with shit. — Woke Pilgrim (@woke_pilgrim) November 5, 2022

Have you watched Brahmastra yet? What is your review of the film? Are you excited for Brahmastra 2? Tweet to us and let us know.