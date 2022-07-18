Brahmastra: Unhappy with Kesariya song's 'Love Storiya' part, netizens start hilarious meme fest

Giving in to public demand, the makers of and starrer treated fans by releasing the Kesariya song. Howevr, just the way fans fell in love with the song's chorus Kesariya Tera, they equally disliked the rest of the song's part, especially 'Love Storiya' part. To express their disappointment, Twitter users kickstarted a hilarious meme fest mocking the lyrics of the Kesariya song. Also Read - From Rashmika Mandanna to Alia Bhatt: 5 actresses who faced embarrassing moments on camera due to uncomfortable outfits [View Pics]

The Kesariya track is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and it showcases the love saga of the two lead characters. The romantic track was shot in the ghats of Varanasi and it has been released in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions. It has been sung in Hindi by Arijit Singh, composition by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by . Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's steamiest kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and more Bollywood heroes [View Pics]

Take a look.

Advertisement

When they rhyme Love Storiya with Kesariya pic.twitter.com/8kYXIXULvx — Aditya Bhattacharya (@Adiseanttak) July 17, 2022

What Love Storiya feels like in Kesariya song pic.twitter.com/2pKbM8uk9s — Sonali Tewari (@tewari__sonali) July 17, 2022

People taking offence at "Love Storiya"

Me, who didn’t even like the song Kesariya pic.twitter.com/efUGGzKj2b — Tanya (@archnemesissy) July 17, 2022

They'll come into your life like kesariya part and leave you like love storiya. pic.twitter.com/qwdmIIWlBN — Kunj (@KunjBhavsar1) July 17, 2022

They could have just listened to “Mushkil Bada Ye Pyaar Hai” to get a word that rhymes with #Kesariya ??‍♀️ instead of Love Storiya ? So. Many. Options. pic.twitter.com/MqErGpLf6i — sweta (@shwoooohadha) July 17, 2022

Me to the lyricists of the song to remove the love storiya part:#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/qnT9RhMVDW — Baby Doctor (@PaedsLife) July 17, 2022

Last month, the trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released and it was packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots, and an indication of the film's grand scale. The trailer begins with Big B's voice talking about the five elements that have had their powers stored in 'astras' (weapons) since ancient times and that this is the story of the God of all Astras -- the Brahmastra. Then comes Ranbir's character Shiva, a boy-next-door. He later meets Isha, played by Alia, who learns about Shiva's secret --fire does not burn him. There are glimpses of and also as the film's villain. Also Read - Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins? Shamshera actor spills the beans