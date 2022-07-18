Brahmastra: Unhappy with Kesariya song's 'Love Storiya' part, netizens start hilarious meme fest

Brahmastra's first romantic Kesariya track is picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romance, however, the 'Love Storiya' part in the song lyrics has really disappointed the listeners. Twitter users kickstarted a hilarious meme and mocking fest.