Brahmastra: Was Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement a promotional strategy? Ranbir Kapoor answers

and are expecting their first bundle of joy. The couple recently announced their pregnancy with a picture where Alia was seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir looked at the baby on the screen. The pregnancy announcement came at a time after trailer was released. Many people thought that it was some kind of promotional strategy for their upcoming film. Ranbir has now broken his silence on the matter and said that their personal life has nothing to do with their work front.

"Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it," Ranbir told Hindustan Times.

For the past few years, Alia has been sharing glimpses of their love life, followed by their marriage. However, Ranbir has stayed away from social media and he still has no interest in being a part of the virtual world. "No, it didn't compel me at all. I'm very happy at the place I'm at in my life," he told. "And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it's been in the last few years," he said.

On the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Alia revealed how she and Ranbir fell in love while working on Brahmastra. It all began on New Year's eve when Alia and Ranbir took a flight. Ranbir was supposed to sit to next to her but his seat malfunctioned and it sparked a chemistry between them.

Alia also talked about how Ranbir surprised her with a dreamy proposal. She revealed that Ranbir had popped the ring at Maasai Mara, a place special to them both. He even made sure he hid the photographers from Alia to capture their candid pictures. She has saved Ranbir's number as Husband with red emoji after marriage. Her diamond ring has been engraved with their relationship philosophy called 'Mrs Hipster' where each alphabet stands for something special, which she didn't share.