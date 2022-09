Brahmastra's pre-release event was held down in the South last evening. Preggers Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor alongside Mouni Roy, Jr NTR and more stars attended the do and interacted with fans at the event. It's less than a week now for the release of Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra. It is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Much delayed due to various reasons, Brahmastra is scheduled to release on 9th September 2022. As Brahmastra is releasing in multiple languages, a pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. A clip is going viral on the gram which has left fans wondering whether Ranbir Kapoor was annoyed with Alia Bhatt for some reason. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film's pre-release event cancelled due to Prabhas movies? [Deets Inside]

Ranbir Kapoor annoyed with Alia Bhatt?

So, last evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the centres of attention at the pre-release event of Brahmastra. The actress had reached the venue in a Fuschia pink Indian suit while Ranbir looked dapper in an all-black avatar. However, a clip of Alia and Ranbir is going viral. It seems like a fan camera wherein Ranbir is looking at Alia while she is smiling a bit. She returns his gaze and smiles wholeheartedly. However, Ranbir doesn't smile and says something to Alia. The Darlings actress replies to him while smiling. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Karan Johar tried to have s*x on a plane; Khushi Kapoor trolled for her drunken state and more

Netizens feel Ranbir was angry at Alia

Brahmastra's grand promotions across the cities in the country have been a big trend in Entertainment News. Well, it has been observed by the netizens that Ranbir Kapoor didn't return Alia Bhatt's smile at all. And hence, netizens are trolling him saying that only Alia loves Ranbir. They feel RK was angry at Alia for some reason. It's just a short clip but Ranbir and Alia's camaraderie at the event has become the talk of the town. Check out the comments here:

Ranbir Kapoor gets trolled

Of late Ranbir Kapoor has been at the receiving end of the trolls and how! Ever since the Boycott Brahmastra trend, Ranbir has been in the limelight even more. His comment on Alia's pregnancy did not go down well with the netizens either and he got many criticisms for the same. Later, Ranbir Kapoor was also cancelled by netizens on Twitter where people spewed hate against the actor online.

Talking about the pre-release event, it was attended by Ayan Mukerji, , SS Rajamouli, Mouni Roy alongside other cast and crew of Brahmastra.