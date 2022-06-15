and are all charged up for their upcoming film . The film helmed by took almost 5 years to release. Today, the trailer of the film will be out and fans cannot contain their excitement. Brahmastra is a special film as it brings together Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It was on the sets of this film that love blossomed between the two and today they are married. Now, that the film is inching close to its release, Alia and Ranbir are super excited. Also Read - BTS NOT on hiatus? HYBE's latest statement brings MAJOR relief to ARMYs

When Alia Bhatt spoke about her 'magical' film with Ranbir Kapoor

As we all await the trailer, an old interview of Alia Bhatt has once again hit headlines. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Alia had shared how she used to always think about her film with Ranbir Kapoor. She mentioned that she was glad that the first time they are sharing the space is for a film like Brahmastra. "I'm actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think—'When will I get to work with him? What will happen?' And then this happened," she said. Alia Bhatt then also said that Ayan Mukerji conceptualised this film a long time ago and that a lot has changed since then.

Sweetly, Alia further added, "I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can't get more magical than this. I'm saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We're working very hard towards that."

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor love story

Alia Bhatt has always had a big crush on Ranbir Kapoor. Even during the promotions of Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt had said, "I have always loved Ranbir. I love him more after . He is my biggest crush and he will be my biggest crush." But love happened only on the sets of Brahmastra years later.