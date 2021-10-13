Director Sooraj Barjatya, known for his blockbuster family dramas, especially with , will next be helming, Uunchai, a project starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani. Naturally, everyone is expecting it to be another family film, probably revolving around the elderly. However, from that we've heard, the movie seems to be far more adventurous than what is being assumed. In fact, it seems like Sooraj Barjatya may be taking a departure of sorts, even if not a big one, from his usual template for his upcoming movie. Also Read - Salim Khan wants Amitabh Bachchan to retire: 'There are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now'

A source close to the production unit has informed BollywoodLife that Uunchai revolves around mountaineering with the senior actors, , and expected to undertake an expedition to try scale Mount Everest. Wow...now that's something, isn't it, and requires a lot of planning to convincingly pull it off, making it appear believable that the trio, who'll likely be shown as septuagenarian, are able to climb the summit, or at least attempt to. Our source further informs that the adventurous premise is either centred on the actors embarking on an unfulfileld dream or rekindling their past glory.

was recently added to the cast on the Big B's 79th birthday, and the jubilant actress took to her official Instagram handle to make the announcement while also wishing the thespian on his special day. "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India's family entertainers and I can't wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with ma'am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya ," she wrote.

As for what's Parineeti Chopra's role in all this...well, there's no form of clarity yet on that.