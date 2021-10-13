BREAKING! Adventurous premise of Amitabh Bachchan-Parineeti Chopra's Uunchai with Sooraj Barjatya REVEALED – read exciting plot details [EXCLUSIVE]

From what we've heard, Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani, seems to be far more adventurous than what is being assumed. In fact, it seems like Sooraj Barjatya may be taking a departure of sorts, even if not a big one, from his usual template.