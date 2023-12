Bollywood celebrities are yet again ready for a star-studded celebration and this time in honor of producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit's birthday. In an interview with Pinkvilla, it was revealed that big Bollywood celebs will grace his birthday bash which will be a high profile event. B-town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more will grace the event and mark their presence. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's fan grabs his hand and refuses to leave; fans worried about his safety [Watch Video]

Anand Pandit's 60th birthday celebration will be held on December 21 and as per sources the guest list includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and many more names from the Hindi film industry. Earlier, it was revealed that Amitabh Bachchan would be part of the event and Pandit himself shared the news on social media as Big B accepted his invite. Pandit captioned the post as, 'I first met him on the silver screen. The Vijay of Trishul made me believe in my crazy dreams. Now our deep friendship over the years feels like life has come a full circle. Thank you for accepting to grace my humble gathering. I am honored @SrBachchan Sir.'.

Have a look at Anand Pandit's tweet

I first met him on the silver screen. The 'Vijay' of Trishul made me believe in my crazy dreams. Now our deep friendship over the years feels like life has come a full circle. Thank you for accepting to grace my humble gathering. I am honoured @SrBachchan Sir. pic.twitter.com/a0H8mYOYwb — Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) December 13, 2023

If rumours are to be believed then the birthday celebrations will be held in a lavish suburban hotel. Moreover, there are speculations that the music will be managed by composer duo Vishal and Shekhar, while the hosting will be done by renowned singer and Pandit's close friend, Sonu Nigam.

Well, Anand has produced several Bollywood films including Sarkar 3, Total Dhamaal, The Big Bull, Chehre, Thank God, and many more.