Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage is going through a rough patch, reportedly. There are many instances that hint at all not being well in the Bachchan family. And now, as per reports in Zoom, Aishwarya is staying separately and has moved out of the Bachchan house Jalsa. It is claimed by the entertainment portal that Aishwarya has been moved out and is equally dividing her time between her mother, Vrinda Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan. Ash is reportedly staying separately but is very much with her husband till now. It is claimed by Zoom that Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan aren't on speaking terms, and this has led to the feud in the family. And even Shweta Bachchan's permanent shift in Jalsa has only aggravated the fight.

And amid this, Abhishek Bachchan is torn as he has to show his responsibility as a son towards his family and his loyalty to his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The entertainment portal Zoom even claims that both Aishwarya and Abhishek will not divorce in the near future, but there is definitely a rift between the families.

Lately, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made an appearance with the entire Bachchan family at The Archies movie event, where Ash was even seen hooting for nephew Agastya Nanda, who was all set for his debut. As the video of Ash posing with the Bachchan family went viral on the internet, netizens claimed there was definitely something wrong between them.

Aaradhya was also seen inclined towards her mom, Aishwarya, despite her father Abhishek posing with her in the same frame. And this gesture of Aaradhya towards Abhishek once again sparked feudal rumours in the Bachchan family. All we can say is that there is no smoke without fire.