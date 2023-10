Nushrratt Bharuccha was reportedly stuck in Israel during the ongoing war with Palestine, and the latest update is that she has finally gotten in touch with her team, has reached the airport, and is taking a flight back home from Israel. Nushrratt had gone to Israel to attend the HAIFA awards, and from Saturday night on she went missing and wasn't in contact with her team, which left everyone worried about her wellbeing, but this latest update about her being in touch with the team and family had brought a sigh of relief to her fans and well-wishers.

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be taking a flight back to Mumbai, and her team shared a statement with BollywoodLife that reads, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt, and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight, so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared, but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank God that she is safe and on her way to India".

Nushrratt Bharuccha's mom reacts to her daughter reaching safely at the airport.

Akelii actress Nushrratt's mom expressed being happy that her daughter is finally safe and sound and is soon reaching home. The actress was last seen in Akelii and the concept of the film was based on the same line where a girl struggles to reach home amid the Iraq civil war. Indeed this is an irony.