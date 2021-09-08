Thalaivii's reviews are in and as always Kangana Ranaut is being praised sky high for her performance as , with Arvind Swami as MGR, Raj Arjun as his close aide and confidant, and as M. Karunanidhi also drawing copious praise. In fact, some are going so far as to say that the star actress may be a hot contender for her fifth National Award, which would make her just the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to have bagged the prestigious award five times. And if the latest endorsement is anything to go by, then talks for receiving her fifth National Award for Thalaivii has just heated up big time. Also Read - Before Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii – here are 7 female biopics to watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5

The latest vote of confidence for Kangana has come from none other than her parents, who have watched the Jayalaithaa biopic after the screening for critics and had no hesitation in congratulating their daughter for her fifth National Award victory. The actress herself posted the good news on her Insta story along with a pic of her proud mother and father and captioned it: "Mummy, papa after watching the film #Thalaivii ...said congratulations for 5th National Award." Check out her post below:

BollywoodLife gave Thalaivii 2.5 stars in its review and wrote: "Uninspiring, unimaginative, pedestrian, one-dimensional, excessively formulaic, unbelievably cliched and surprisingly incomplete – Thalaivii is definitely not the biopic that a polarising figure of Jayalalithaa's stature demanded, and barring a handful of rousing moments, it's completely down to Kangana Ranaut's feminist power, Arvind Swami's retro charm, Raj Arjun's nasty persona and Nassar's slimy subtlety to save the day."

