BREAKING! Kangana Ranaut to win her 5th National Award for Thalaivii, predict two of the closest people in her life

Kangana Ranaut may be a hot contender for her fifth National Award, which would make her just the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to have bagged the prestigious award five times. And if the latest endorsement is anything to go by, then talks for receiving her fifth National Award for Thalaivii has just heated up big time.