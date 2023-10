It is a big relief for art and entertainment lovers and those who love Pakistani celebs and their work. On Tuesday, a petition that was filed by a cine worker demanding a ban on Pakistani artists was heard in Bombay High Court. The petitioner asked for the Indian celebs to refrain from working with Pakistani artists, be it actors, directors or musicians. And a major game-changer decision has been announced by the Bombay High Court judge which will allow talented artists such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and more to work in Indian movies and web series. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Mahira Khan shares new video from her wedding; netizens spot Fawad Khan

Bombay High Court refuses to ban Pakistani artists in India

The petition filed by a Cine worker sought a ban on visas and restrictions on working with Pakistani artists. Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla however, dismissed the petition and said that it was a "retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity and peace." They felt the petition lacked merit and observed that the Indian government just took a positive step in promoting international peace and security. Live Law quotes the Court saying that if such a petition were entertained by the law then it would undermine the new positive step taken by the government. After a gap of years, Pakistani cricketers were able to play cricket on Indian soil as the ICC World Cup is happening in India. Also Read - Mahira Khan shares first picture with husband Salim Karim, Bollywood and Pakistani celebs go 'mashallah'

As per a News18 report, the court said in its ruling that "activities promoting peace, harmony, and tranquillity, including arts, music, sports, culture, and dance, transcend national boundaries and contribute to unity and harmony within and between nations." Also Read - Want Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan back in Bollywood? Raees director makes a case as Pakistan cricket team arrives in India

What led to a ban on Pakistani artists in India?

Back in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) imposed a resolution on not working with Pakistani artists after the horrendous URI attack. The president of IMPPA in the 87th annual general meeting said that the members have come to the conclusion that no producer will hire any Pakistani artist in future as a result of the attack. It got a mixed reaction from netizens and even Pakistani artists.

So as per the Court's decision, it is safe to say that that Pakistani artists can now work in India again. We have seen celebs such as Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Saba Qamar, Sajal Aly and more work in Bollywood. Mahira has worked in Raees while Fawad has worked in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. Saba was a part of the much-loved Hindi Medium. On the other hand, Sajal was seen in Mom with Sridevi. Apart from these, Indian musicians have frequently collaborated with Pakistani singers and musicians.