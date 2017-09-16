BREAKING! Massive fire breaks out at RK Studios - view inside pics and videos

In a shocking turn of events, Kapoor Khandaan's famous RK Studios has caught massive fire. Although the reason behind this sudden fire burst is yet to be revealed but going by the first pictures that have hit the web, it looks like a terrific one damaging half of the property. ANI has tweeted, "Fire broke out at Mumbai's RK Studio. 6 fire tenders and 5 water tankers present at the spot." Hopefully there's no loss of life or any casualties as of now. It's really unfortunate. We are awaiting a statement from either Rishi Kapoor or Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan REVEALS Rishi Kapoor used to follow a gossip website to see what Ranbir Kapoor was upto

Let's not forget, just recently the Kapoors had hosted their annual Ganesh Utsav celebrations at the RK Studios. Ranbir too had joined this year despite his jam packed shooting schedules. But this horrific mishap has left everyone shaken. Here, check out a few visuals and videos of the fire posted by various news channels: Also Read - When Rockstar director Imtiaz Ali REVEALED Ranbir Kapoor is a disaster at flirting

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at RK Studios. 6 fire tenders and 5 water tankers rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/E63t1fPm5M — ABP News (@abpnewstv) September 16, 2017

#Visuals Fire broke out at Mumbai's RK Studio. 6 fire tenders and 5 water tankers present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eQc0J5qPiK — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2017

Fire breaks out at RK Studios in Mumbai, 6 fire tenders attending to the fire pic.twitter.com/4mLMVxrBgG — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2017

Hope things come under control soon. Until then, keep watching this space for latest updates on this, only on BollywoodLife. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today — When Jaya Bachchan REACTED on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s alleged affair; Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab's Day 1 Box Office Collection