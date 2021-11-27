At long last, the sequel to highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2005, No Entry, directed by , may finally be going on floors after years of 'will it won't it'. As per a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, No Entry 2, might be titled No Entry Mein Entry, and should see the original heroes from the first movie, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan reprise their roles. Well, that's certainly encouraging news. After all, it wouldn't feel like a no Entry sequel without Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and even Fardeen Khan back in the film, would it? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding not happening; Disha Patani sparks nose job rumours and more

That's not it though as there's more exciting developments. The report further states that all three actors, , and , are expected to have triple roles in the movie while nine different actresses are expected to be paired opposite them as heroines. Now, we have to admit, that is something. We just hope that the sequel lives up to expectations and it doesn't become too muddled or overcrowded, diluting the impact of the original like more than a few second installments have in the past. Also Read - Antim Box Office Day 1 early estimate: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer sees housefull shows pan-India; eyes very good opening

Coming to Salman Khan, his new release, Antim: The Final Truth, alongside brother-in-law , directed by , has opened to much-better-than expected reviews and a promising start at the box office. BollywoodLife gave the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, with particular praise reserved for Aayush Sharma's stunning, star-making performance, Salman Khan dishing out swag like only he can, Ravi Basrur's terrific background score and, to an extent, Mahesh Manjrekar's direction. Also Read - DYK? Salman Khan’s heroine in Antim was a child actor in Balika Vadhu: A look at Mahima Makwana’s incredible journey