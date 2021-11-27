BREAKING! No Entry 2 finally underway with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in triple roles opposite 9 heroines – deets inside

No Entry 2, might be titled No Entry Mein Entry, and should see the original heroes from the first movie, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan reprise their roles albeit in triple avatars each, with each avatar having a different actress opposite it