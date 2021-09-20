In a big development, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has got bail in the pornography films racket. This is indeed good news for the actress and her family. He got bail after spending two months in jail. It seems he had to submit a surety of Rs 50,000. He was arrested on July 19, 2021. The Mumbai Police has named him as a key conspirator in the case. The actress has been praying for his return for a while now. Raj Kundra along with an associate was held at a Mumbai Jail. The businessman's friend Ryan Thorpe has also been given bail. Also Read - From calling Shilpa Shetty ‘Didi’ to asking her to accept her mistake: 5 comments/reactions of Sherlyn Chopra that grabbed headlines – view pics

The case has captured the imagination of the Indian public since he was arrested. Raj Kundra has been charged with the production and distribution of illegal porn content. He has maintained that the content was erotica and not hard-core porn as it is being alleged. So far, no statement has come from the lawyer or family members of Raj Kundra. The media has been speculating that Shilpa Shetty is going to split from her husband after this scandal. Shilpa Shetty was seen at the Vaishno Mata shrine two days back. People trolled her saying that her temple runs have begun.

The actress celebrated Ganpati as usual at her residence. Her sister Shamita Shetty is also back from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Shilpa congratulated her Tunki for playing well on the show. It seems she might be a part of Bigg Boss 15 too. Shilpa Shetty is also back on Super Dancer 4. She has revealed how she stayed positive in the middle of this storm. It seems Raj Kundra was the owner of Hotshots application, which has its headquarters in the UK.

Let us see if some official statement comes soon from the family!