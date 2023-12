Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor's first picture is out as she steps out to celebrate Christmas with her parents at grandfather Shashi Kapoor's house, and boy you just cannot get over her cuteness. Just look at the little munchkin, she is so adorable and it's hard to take your eyes off her. Raha Kapoor looked absolutely cute and adorable in a white attire as she posed with her mom and dad Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the paparazzi. It's indeed the best Christmas gift for Ranbir and Alia's fans. Check out the videos and pictures below: Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran feels violent scenes in Animal and Prabhas starrer were 'needed', check out why

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's body language as they step out for Christmas dinner makes netizens wonder if they had a fight [Watch]

Raha Kapoor resembles grandfather Rishi Kapoor

Raha Kapoor is indeed the most adorable star kid and fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are thanking them for showing them Raha's pictures. Raha was seen adorably caressing her father Ranbir and mom Alia's cheeks as they make her pose for the paparazzi for the first time ever. Fans cannot get over the uncanny resemblance of Raha with late veteran actor and Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor. Many say Alia was just so right that Raha actually looks more like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Sandeep Reddy Vanga confesses to a faulty theatrical edit; will Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's kiss make the cut?

Trending Now

Watch the video if Raha Kapoor adorably caressing her father Ranbir Kapoor's cheeks as he steps out with her to attend the Christmas lunch at Kapoor house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this video below:

Christmas has always been special for Kapoor's and they every year make sure to gather at Shashi Kapoor's house for a lunch. And today we are sure Raha will be the star of the Christmas lunch. Ranbir and Alia's daughter Raha Kapoor sends down a meltdown among fans with her over cuteness.