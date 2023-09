Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his project with Sooraj Barjatya. As we know, they are one of Bollywood's iconic actor-director combos. He has made Salman Khan the eternal 'Prem' of Indian cinema. Now, Sooraj Barjatya has confirmed that his new movie with the Tiger 3 star will go on floors in 2024. The filmmaker is taking his own time in drafting the script and finalizing the other aspects of production. He wants to make sure that his project with Salman Khan is a memorable one like all their previous outings. Also, Sooraj Barjatya makes clean family films, a genre that takes more time to write and conceptualize. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at how Salman Khan became super rich by hosting the show over the years

Sooraj Barjatya confirms movie with Salman Khan

Sooraj Barjatya told India Today that he will start work on the movie in 2024. He said that when he takes on the director's mantle, he becomes selfish. He said at this stage, he is kind of self-centered. He said he is developing the script himself, and that is taking some time. He also said that Salman Khan and he are coming back after a while. He was quoted as saying, "With Salman especially, since we are doing something together after a long time, it has to be something special, especially after all these years. So yeah, I will start next year mid." Their last movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 made Rs 388.45 crores at the box office.

Salman Khan busy with Vishnuvardhan's film?

Salman Khan will start work in November 2023 on the Vishnuvardhan film. He is in a certain look for the movie where he plays a paramilitary officer. Actresses like Anushka Shetty and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are supposedly in contention to be his leading lady. He is in an almost bald look for the film. Salman Khan is also going to maintain a certain body for the same.

His film, Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif is going to come in November 10, 2023. This will be the second movie of the YRF Spy Universe. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Pathaan in the film.