BREAKING! Here’s when Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will hit the big screens

It has been amazing couple of days for all Bollywood buffs. With the announcement to open theatres in Maharashtra from October 22, 2021, along came a slew of film release date announcements. Some of the much-awaited biggies have finally announced their release dates. Right from ’s Prithviraj, ’s Laal Singh Chadha to ’s ’83, ’s and many more. However, fans have been waiting with bated breath about the release of two of the major YRF projects – – ’s Tiger 3 and – ’s Pathan.

Alas, there was no update on the same until now. It is now learnt from senior trade analyst Taran Adarsh that both the biggies will release in the later half of next year, 2022. Talking about the same on his social media page, Adarsh said, ‘SALMAN KHAN - SRK: LATEST ON ‘TIGER 3’ & ‘PATHAN’… Lots of people enquiring on my timeline about the release date of #Tiger3 [#SalmanKhan] and #Pathan [#SRK]… In all probability, both will arrive in the second half of 2022.’

There is also strong buzz that both the films may eye important days in 2022. One may release on August 15, Independence Day 2022, while the other may hit screens on Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2, 2022.

It is only natural for these films to be slated for later 2022 since both are still being filmed right now. A few portions of the films have been shot, however, the restrictions due to the ongoing Pandemic had set their shooting schedules haywire. But both the films are said to be on track now. In fact, Salman and Katrina are back in the bay after shooting a major schedule of Tiger 3 in Turkey and Austria.

Well, so now we know that we do have a long wait ahead of us before we finally get to see Salman's Tiger and Shah Rukh's Pathan set the big screen and the box office on fire.