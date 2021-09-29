BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham's Pathan to release before Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3? Here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

While many within the media and also among Bollywood movie-buffs are of the opinion that Salman Khan's Tiger 3 would release before Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan as one comes on the back of copious familiarity while the other is an untested venture. Plus, many are of the opinion that Salman's Tiger would be introducing SRK's Pathan in the former's film. However, the truth seems to be quite the opposite.