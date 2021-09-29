To say that both Pathan and Tiger 3 are probably the two most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies as of now would be a gross understatement of epic proportions. The and starrer has no doubt created massive buzz, owing to the fact that it's coming after two immensely loved movies. However, it wouldn't be a stretch to say that the , and starrer is carrying even greater buzz, and while it doesn't have the crutch of any successful franchise, the fact that Shah Rukh Khan would be retuning to the big screen after 4 years, his reunion with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham as a villain after and the movie being slotted in the same spy universe as Tiger and War by YRF have all succeeded in amping up the hype for the movie.

Now, several reports have stated that Tiger 3 would be releasing prior to Pathan as it seems the logical thing that YRF would do given that one comes on the back of copious familiarity while the other is an untested venture. Plus, many are of the opinion that Salman Khan's Tiger would be introducing SRK's Pathan in the former's film. However, the truth seems to be quite the opposite.

A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Pathan will actually release before Tiger 3 and in fact, it's in Pathan that Tiger would be having a cameo toward the end of the movie, which would sever as the introduction of Salman in his spy avatar for his own film. Well, if that's the case, then it does make sense to release Pathan first, doesn't it?

Tiger 3 also stars as the prime antagonist and is directed by of fame. On the other hand, Pathan is helmed by , who was also behind and Tiger Shroff's blockbuster War, which is also a part of YRF's spy universe.