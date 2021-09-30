There's no denying that Pathan is one of the most, if not the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movie, even though the release of the , and starrer is almost a year away. Yesterday, 29th September, BollywoodLife has broken the exclusive story that the spy action movie will be hitting the big screen before Tiger 3, which is the only Hindi film at this point that can be taken in the same breath as Pathan when it comes to the most anticipated movies of the industry. Also Read - Birthday special: Gully Boy, Delhi Belly and 4 other films rejected by Ranbir Kapoor that turned out to be huge hits

The reason for this being, as we had reported according to our well-placed source is that Tiger aka would be having a cameo toward the end of Pathan, which would serve as the introduction of Salman in his spy avatar for his own film. And, if that's the case, then it does make sense to release Pathan first, doesn't it? This also goes against previously published reports, which stated that Tiger 3 would be releasing prior to Pathan, and it's BollywoodLife that broke the new first.

So, are y'all ready for another sensation story about Pathan and Tiger 3 to be broken by us? Well ,here goes... It's to do with the release date of the former. Our same well-placed source within the industry has again exclusively informed us that this time, it'll be the SRK vehicle that's booking the festive Eid weekend nest year, which has been synonymously associated with Bhai in the past. According to our source, the makers feel that the title itself is apt for an Eid release and YRF, which is bankrolling both films belonging to their larger planned spy universe, opine that since Pathan needs to arrive before Tiger for the sake of continuity, then why not cash in on the Eid weekend in 2022.

Tiger 3 also stars as the prime antagonist while reprises her role of Zoya from the previous two blockbusters. It's directed by of fame. On the other hand, Pathan is helmed by , who was also behind and Tiger Shroff's blockbuster War, which is also a part of YRF's spy universe.