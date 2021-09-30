BREAKING! Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham's Pathan to snatch away THIS festive weekend from Salman Khan? [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife had already broken the exclusive story that Pathan will be hitting the big screen before Tiger 3 as Salman Khan would be having a cameo toward the end of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, which would serve as the introduction of his spy avatar for his own film. Now, get ready for another breaking story about the release date of Pathan...