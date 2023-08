One of the most popular Telugu stars in the industry, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej won over the audiences with their recently released film Bro. The duo featured in the Telugu-language supernatural fantasy comedy that released theatrically last month on July 28, 2023. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film is all set to be released on OTT this week and will be streaming in multiple languages. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela calls Pawan Kalyan Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, ‘Don't drink and tweet’ slam fans

Bro Cast

The cast of Bro is led by Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The ensemble cast of the film features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini and Tanikella Bharani.

Bro Plot

A remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, the plot of Bro revolves around a self-centered and arrogant man Mark, who gets a unique opportunity to rectify his past mistakes after his demise by the god of death, Titan.

Bro OTT Release Date

Bro will be making its OTT premiere this week. The film will be streaming on OTT giant Netflix from August 25, 2023 and will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Bro Box Office

Upon its theatrical release, Bro received a mixed response from the audiences and critics. The film's total worldwide box office collections reached Rs 101.54 crore within four days of release and became Pawan Kalyan’s 6th film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film was declared a hit at the box office.

What Sai Dharam Tej said about working in Bro

Sai Dharam Tej, who shared the screen space with Pawan Kalyan for the first time in Bro, spoke about his experience of working on the film in an interview with 123Telugu. The actor said, “There were a few challenging moments but many memorable moments. I loved spending time with my Guru, mentor, and uncle. He is irreplaceable. Pawan Garu pushed me hard to bring out the best in me for Bro. The whole family is happy because Pawan Garu and I acted together.”

He further added, “I got a chance to act with the person who encouraged me to step forth into the film industry. I didn’t even listen to the script. It was a remake, and I okayed it immediately. I didn’t even watch the original version because I might get influenced and hence avoided watching it.”