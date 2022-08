BTS member Jeon Jungkook will be turning a year older on September 1. Celebrations have already started across the world in countries like Thailand, Korea, Philippines and so on. Jungkook's fan in association with Red Cross in the Philippines held a blood donation drive. The whole centre was decked up like a party for BTS ARMY. Those who donated blood also got return gifts with a sweet note. The head of the Red Cross has also appreciated this initiative. After Jungkook revealed his vampire pic, this initiative is even more interesting as per BTS fans. Jungkook is known for his love for photography and direction. They will release a series of photographs of all the members for the same. Also Read - BTS: Jin again proves to be the best cook of the K-Pop band; prepares THIS succulent shrimp toast [Watch Video]

BTS members birthdays are celebrated with great pomp the world over. Jeon Jungkook who is the maknae of the group will turn a year older. Red Cross is known for its charitable and humanitarian efforts all over the world. Take a look at these pics from the event...

?? EARLIER TODAY: The anticipated bloodletting drive for @BTS_twt Jeon Jungkook by the Philippine Red Cross & BFM Kookiebunnies took place at the PRC Blood Center.#AlwaysFirstAlwaysReadyAlwaysThere #bfmkookiebunnies #BloodPH #goldenmaknaeturnssilver pic.twitter.com/JwLIxhhK7z — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) August 13, 2022

?? Calling all the BTS ARMY & willing blood donors! ?? This Saturday (Aug. 13), Philippine Red Cross & BFM Kookiebunnies will be holding a bloodletting activity in anticipation of BTS Jeon Jungkook’s birthday#PRCLifelineOfThePeople #BTS #BTSARMY #PHPearls #BFMKookiebunnies pic.twitter.com/9NWoqJryhW — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) August 10, 2022

Jungkook's last song Left and Right with Charlie Puth has been a huge hit. The Euphoria singer is also working on his solo album. The vampire look of the singing superstar got a shout-out from Twilight's movie handle. BTS is gearing up for the concert in Busan in October 2022. This will be done as part of a campaign for bid for Busan World Expo 2030.