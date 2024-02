Over the years, desi fans of BTS have wondered if any top Indian superstar was a fan of the Korean septet. They have made many edits of BTS on Bollywood songs mostly ones of Shah Rukh Khan. It looks like King Khan has himself confirmed that he likes the kings of K-pop, Bangtan Boys. The new promotional video of Dunki on Netflix India is going viral. Desi BTS have loved SRK saying BTS and doing the finger heart. While some fans of SRK who do not like the band are displeased others said that talent always recognizes talent from whichever part of the world. Also Read - Marry My Husband smartly uses BTS as a reference to the time travel sequence; ARMY reacts to mentions of Spring Day and Dynamite

Shah Rukh Khan's connection to South Korea

The superstar is the brand ambassador of Hyundai and LG, two of the biggest world conglomerates that are founded in South Korea. In the movie, Happy New Year he also spoke a couple of lines in Korean. Some years back, rumours surfaced on how his daughter Suhana Khan is also a fan of the Bangtan Boys. Also Read - BTS member RM confesses to postponing military enlistment; reveals why he was afraid and worried

Fans thrilled to hear mention of BTS from King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and BTS fans are very happy to hear the mention of the K-Pop kings from him. Even the comments section of Netflix Instagram handle is flooded with them. Also Read - BTS: RM and V graduate as elite military trainees; pics and videos from ceremony go viral

I kid you not I had to watch on loop for an hour to realise I wasn't having hallucinations in my flu ridden state MATLAB THE SRK? BADSHAH OF ROMANCE X THE PRINCES OF POP? My only gripe is that if he'd done this when bts were active, we'd have gotten an ot7 response video ? https://t.co/w9DSMgQH23 — Zainab⁷ ?????? (@mytimemotsjjk) February 15, 2024

-star siapa sangka? love you bts dari srk hyung??pic.twitter.com/ZuCZ0NFLGq — Starfess || Kirim menfess di Tele (@starfess) February 15, 2024

WHAT DO U MEAN SRK AND BTS CAMEO IN DUNKI IM WATCHING THAT FILM TONIGHT THATS ITTTTT pic.twitter.com/OsanK4EB4N — mimi⁷ ✧ (@uarmyhome) February 15, 2024

MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR! THEEE SRK SAID, "I LOVE YOU BTS" EEEEEEEEEE https://t.co/hUrI0Xn0Y3 — nat⁷ ugh! ?‍? (@obliviousnerd_) February 15, 2024

BTS and Bangtan Boys have built a fandom which spans across continents. Top global stars like John Cena are also fans of the K-Pop kings. BTS members RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin and SUGA.