BTS: Jimin's rainbow hair for Butter has brought THIS exotic bird into prominence

BTS fans cannot hold their excitement for Butter, the new song. The number will be out on May 21, 2021. The first look of the boys drove ARMY members crazy. The focus, of course, was on the hairdo. While Jungkook has a dash of purple on his hair, J-Hope has gone blonde in a deep shade of yellow. The guy who got all the attention was Jimin. He is sporting unicorn hair which has got immense attention. The colourful hair with hints of violet, pink, yellow and white looked daringly different. It has also brought attention to a cute little bird found in Asia.

Fans compared the hair colour to the hues found on the plumage of the White-Browed Tit Warbler. It is a beautiful bird that is found in China and the Himalayas. The White-Browed Tit Warbler is found in the Northwest part of India. It is found mostly in coniferous regions. We can see that the bird looks incredibly cute. Just like Jimin of BTS! It is a known fact that the BTS ARMY loves animals. When the Kaziranga National Park was damaged due to floods, the BTS ARMY from India raised a substantial sum for rehabilitation efforts.

Butter is being widely discussed on social media. We saw how Amul incorporated it in its campaign. In fact, butter and margarine firms from all over the world cashed in on it. The group is on a career high. Their last song, Dynamite got a Grammy nomination and just missed out to Ariana Grande. They are also nominated in 3-4 categories in the Billboard Music Awards. BTS that comprises of Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Jin. The boy band from South Korea is considered as the global phenomenon. Their popularity is rivalled only by The Beatles. Well, we cannot wait for Butter!