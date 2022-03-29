BTS: Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 days after landing in Las Vegas; ARMY traumatized as the Grammys date draws near - read tweets

Disastrous! Days before the Grammys 2022, BTS vocalist Jeon Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. This has happened just days after he landed in Las Vegas. The BTS member underwent a couple of tests in Korea before he boarded the flight. But when he came to the US, he felt a sore throat. Jungkook quickly put himself in self-quarantine as he did a standard PCR Test and a rapid antigen test. It seems both the tests came out positive. This is indeed devastating news. Jung Hoseok is also slated to join the team later on for the Las Vegas concerts. Jin has a broken finger and we saw the cast in the airport pics. Also Read - Anupamaa X Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anu and Anuj's fans hail AbhiRa for standing up for MaAn – read tweets

Jungkook had left ahead for the BTS Grammys performance as he had to oversee some special arrangements. It is possible that they planned his entry differently for the show. Fans will get to see the rest of the members, which is five of them. In the mean time, announcements from Big Hit Music have become absolutely traumatizing for fans. Everyone was hoping for an update that Jung Hoseok is recovering but instead got this news. There has been a sudden spike in cases in Nevada in the past six days or so. ARMYs are wishing Jeon Jungkook a speedy recovery.

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

Get Well Soon Jungkook#GetWellSoonJungkook — Eda/Best Rapper ? (@EdaYlma86674610) March 29, 2022

Tình yêu bé nhỏ của mình. Mình biết cậu đã chuẩn bị cho sự kiện lần này tận tâm thế nào, biết cậu khao khát được đứng nơi ánh đèn sân khấu cùng tiếng hò reo cổ vũ của các ARMY ra sao.. Nhưng bé ơi, đừng buồn đừng khóc nhé?#GetWellSoonJK #JUNGKOOK #JK pic.twitter.com/hbQf4srHXV — jungkook97 (@thuthao55202465) March 29, 2022

wtv it is i hope jungkook recovers soon and doesn't blame himself at all. all that matters right now is his health ? — nae (ia) (@sexykkyu) March 29, 2022

Please get well soon, Jungkook?✨

Take a rest, eat healthy food, do not exercise, please just take care yourself???

We are waiting for you.#getwellsoonjungkook pic.twitter.com/BgdXsmHNVK — ぴょんすけ?ᴬᶜᶜᵒ??? (@acjkv1337) March 29, 2022

jungkook my baby is super strong he's got this he's doing boxing with the virus rn ! — bonsao (@egoutro) March 29, 2022

Jungkook was so devastated at their european concert bcz of an ankle injury, and that was when he could still attend and sing w/o dancing. But here with ?, it would either be that he can do it all or nothing :( https://t.co/3ksJnAZkc6 — Ayis⁷ (@SoiBoiiii) March 29, 2022

BTS members have four concerts in Las Vegas. As per the US rules, a person who has had double doses of vaccination need to quarantine for a week. Jeon Jungkook and every member got a booster shot as well. This is sad news for BTS ARMYs!