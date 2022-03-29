BTS: Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 days after landing in Las Vegas; ARMY traumatized as the Grammys date draws near - read tweets

Disastrous! Days before the Grammys 2022, BTS vocalist Jeon Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. This has happened just days after he landed in Las Vegas. The BTS member underwent a couple of tests in Korea before he boarded the flight. But when he came to the US, he felt a sore throat. Jungkook quickly put himself in self-quarantine as he did a standard PCR Test and a rapid antigen test. It seems both the tests came out positive. This is indeed devastating news. Jung Hoseok is also slated to join the team later on for the Las Vegas concerts. Jin has a broken finger and we saw the cast in the airport pics. Also Read - Anupamaa X Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anu and Anuj's fans hail AbhiRa for standing up for MaAn – read tweets
Jungkook had left ahead for the BTS Grammys performance as he had to oversee some special arrangements. It is possible that they planned his entry differently for the show. Fans will get to see the rest of the members, which is five of them. In the mean time, announcements from Big Hit Music have become absolutely traumatizing for fans. Everyone was hoping for an update that Jung Hoseok is recovering but instead got this news. There has been a sudden spike in cases in Nevada in the past six days or so. ARMYs are wishing Jeon Jungkook a speedy recovery. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action entertainer to be the 'biggest event film of India' after RRR?
BTS members have four concerts in Las Vegas. As per the US rules, a person who has had double doses of vaccination need to quarantine for a week. Jeon Jungkook and every member got a booster shot as well. This is sad news for BTS ARMYs! Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt call it a wrap; couple seeks blessing of almighty in Varanasi
