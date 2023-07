Jungkook dropped Seven a couple of days ago and it has topped UK’s The Official Big Top 40 already. ARMY is celebrating the same with Jungkook who has been promoting his song widely in the West. From giving out interviews at various stations to performing Seven, the Golden Maknae of BTS has been winning hearts everywhere. And now, a post of Seven's choreographer and performer, Brian Puspos is going viral. He has heaped praises on the youngest BTS member and it's heartening to see. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook Indian fans promote Seven in Kolkata, stick posters besides politicians [View Pic]

Seven's dance crew member praises Jungkook

Brian Puspons is a Filipino-American choreographer and recording artist who has been working in the industry since 2006. He got a chance to work with Jungkook during Seven, the latest single of the Golden Maknae. Brian Puspos shared a heartfelt note on being Tam Seven. He says that he will not forget the last couple of months and adds that brotherhood was born. He thanked Lee Byung Eun, Yoon Seong Eun who are performance directors at HYBE and Nick SIX as well.

Brian thanked JK for a full-circle experience. Brian calls Jungkook a game changer and adds saying that he is also a life changer. He showered praises on Jungkook for being attentive towards performers around him on stage. Brian is surprised at how well they could bond and says that he felt as though they have been friends for years. He signed off saying that he would love to work with him again. Meanwhile, he asked Jungkook to enjoy all the love.

Check Brian Puspos' post about working with Jungkook on Seven here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianpuspos (@brianpuspos)

Brian has worked with Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, BTS, and Marques Houston. He teaches and also performs across the globe. Brian and his team has performed in about 40 countries. He has been awarded the Male Choreographer of the Year in 2012 and 2014. Their connection goes long back to when Jungkook and Jimin had covered a Brian Puspos choreography on Own It.

Meanwhile, during his live session, Jungkook revealed that for him performing in front of the ARMY is a very different experience. Jungkook is done with the promotions of Seve and he calls it short but sweet. For Seven, Jungkook worked with Han So-hee and Latto.